Rising Oil Prices Wipe Out Downward Pressure at the Gas Pump

Florida gas prices declined 6 cents per gallon, during the past week. On Monday, the state average was $3.26 per gallon. That’s 2 cents higher than the lowest price, so far this year.

Fuel prices have ping ponged in the first two weeks of 2023. The year began at $3.24 per gallon, which is currently this year’s low. The state average then jumped to $3.31 on the 5th, before eventually setting back to $3.26/g during the weekend.

Oil prices remain the big contributor to fluctuating prices at the pump. The U.S. price of oil dropped 15% in the first week of 2023 – which put downward pressure on pump prices. Unfortunately for drivers, those losses were cut in half last week, when oil rebounded by 8%.

“Pump prices may not go much lower this week, thanks to a rebound in oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices strengthened last week on various news reports, causing investors to grow optimistic about global fuel demand. First, reports that China is easing COVID-19 restrictions. There’s also hope that the Federal Reserve could slow interest rate hikes, following reports that inflation eased in December.”

The U.S. price for oil settled at $79.86 per barrel on Friday. That’s $6.09 per barrel (8%) more than the week before, and the highest daily settlement so far this year.

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.48), Gainesville ($3.34), Miami ($3.34)

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.305 $3.300 $3.280 $3.178 $3.307 Florida $3.262 $3.264 $3.292 $3.069 $3.222 Georgia $3.074 $3.066 $2.810 $2.808 $3.111 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

