Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 327

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 327th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, January 16, 2023:
Belarus drills
- Belarus said its air force drills with Russia that start on Monday are defensive in nature to prepare for possible combat missions.
Dnipro survivors
- Ukraine saw little hope of pulling any more survivors from the rubble of an apartment block in Dnipro on Sunday, a day after the building was hit during a major Russian missile attack, with 30 people confirmed dead so far.
Fighting
- NATO said Kyiv can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon.
- Ukrainian forces are fighting to retain control of Soledar in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said, contradicting Russian claims that Moscow’s forces had captured the small town.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said the special military operation – Russia’s term for the war – was showing a positive trend.
- Germany said Russia’s leaders and forces responsible for war crimes in Ukraine “must be held accountable”.
- Britain will send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks and artillery support to Ukraine, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office said on Saturday, disregarding criticism from the Russian embassy.
- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the G7 summit the country will host in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold the international order and rule of law after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.