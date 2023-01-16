Categories
Technology

Top AI Tools in 2023

Top AI Tools in 2023


These tools will make your life easier.

DALL-E

DALL-E OpenAI created the deep learning models DALL-E and DALL-E 2 to produce digital images from “prompts,” or natural language descriptions. OpenAI announced DALL-E in January 2021.

Chat GPT

One of ChatGPT’s main advantages is its ability to generate text responses to prompts that resemble human responses. It can therefore be used for many different activities, including as creating chatbots for customer assistance, providing responses to questions in online forums, and even creating tailored content for social media posts.

Quillbot

The academic writing platform QuillBot uses AI to power its paraphrasing tools, which include features like a paraphraser, grammar checker, summarizer, citation generator, and plagiarism detector. Additional functions provided by QuillBot include paraphrasing texts while maintaining their sense and making text longer or shorter or shifting the tone from formal to informal. QuillBot tests new exponentially scaling artificial intelligence algorithms.

Cleanup pictures

The cutting-edge editing tool Cleanup is based on artificial intelligence. Photographers use Cleanup to remove the time stamp from images before printing them for their clients. With Cleanup, you may remove any undesired elements from images to make them seem exactly how you wanted. The ideal app to remove cracks from pictures is Cleanup.

Tome

Enter a prompt, and Tome will instantly develop more content pages or complete narratives from scratch. Create graphics that are engaging and specifically designed to bring your idea to life using the DALLE 2 tile. Tome will take care of the rest while you concentrate on your concept. You save time by using drag-and-drop creation, responsive pages, and one-click themes, which eliminates the need to align content or apply brand colours.

Notion.AI

Notion AI is a writing tool that can help you with writing, brainstorming, editing, summarising, and other tasks. Think of Notion AI as a partner. Your ability to think more clearly and efficiently is improved.

Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.