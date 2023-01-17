26 Behind-The-Scenes TV And Movie Facts That Are Creepy, Dark, Or

14.

A creepy Sesame Street segment from the ’70s called “Cracks” was lost until a man named Jon Armond began to search for it after remembering being traumatized by it as a kid. After years of searching, he received a fax from an unknown, untraceable number promising to send him the segment as long as he agreed never to screen it in public, post it online, or send it to anyone else. He agreed and found a copy of the segment in his mailbox.