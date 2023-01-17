BBC acquires Magpie Murders and announces season 2 with

The BBC has announced the acquisition of the mystery series Magpie Murders – and revealed that it will be airing a follow-up season next year.
The first season, which previously aired on BritBox, was adapted by Anthony Horowitz from his own novel of the same name and starred Lesley Manville as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland and Timothy McMullan as fictional detective Atticus Pünd.
Both stars will reprise their roles in a sequel series titled Moonflower Murders, which will commence filming later in 2023 before airing next year.
“I’m very happy that Magpie Murders is going to be shown on…
