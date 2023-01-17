Company of Heroes 3 PC Preorders Are Discounted Right Now

You can preorder Sega and New Relic’s upcoming strategy game Company of Heroes 3 at a discount through Fanatical–and if you act fast, you can even get extra coupon codes or a bonus free game with your purchase.

The deal brings the Company of Heroes 3 digital Launch edition down to $52.79 (normally $60), and the digital Premium edition to just $70.39 (normally $80). All preorders through Fanatical include a 5% coupon code usable on your next Fanatical purchase. Purchases made between January 16 and January 29 will also include a Fanatical Lunar Sale Envelope, which adds a random free game or extra coupon to your order at checkout.

Company of Heroes 3 Launch and Premium editions preorders come with The Devil’s Brigade DLC pack as a preorder bonus, which includes two troop skins, two weapon skins, and a unique title for your online profile in-game. Company of Heroes 3 Premium edition includes an additional DLC pack, free access to the first post-launch expansion, and more unique cosmetic items.

Company of Heroes 3 is the latest entry in the storied World War II real-time strategy series. The game includes the largest single-player campaign in the series yet, set in the Mediterranean theatre of war spanning from Italy to North Africa, and utilizing new, dynamic battlefield elements that change each playthrough. Along with the campaign, players can also take on AI opponents in Skirmish mode or challenge each other in online matches using one of the game’s four playable factions.

Company of Heroes 3 launches for PC on February 23. A console version is planned to launch later in 2023 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

