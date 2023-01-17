Dan Wootton celebrates after the detainment of Greta Thunberg





GB News host Dan Wootton reacted to the news of activist Greta Thunberg being detained by riot police. The famous 20-year-old climate protestor was protesting to stop the abandoned village of Lützerath in Germany from being demolished to expand a coal mine.

On Tuesday evening, Dan Wootton on GB News spoke about Greta Thunberrg’s recent clash with the German police. The climate change protestor was detained after a group of protestors “rushed towards the ledge” of the coal mine, according to the police, and there have been reports by the news agency Reuters that a man may have jumped into the mine. A spokesperson for the Aachen police has said: “Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. “However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity.” Video footage and pictures on social media have shown Greta Thunberg smiling as she is carried by her arms and legs by riot police.

On GB News, Dan Wootton spoke about Greta Thunberg to his guest, actor Laurence Fox and his thoughts on the climate change protestor’s interaction with the police. He said: “Look, Laurence, I did celebrate today thought because that annoying little rabble-rouser, Greta Thunberg, was arrested for the second time in two days.” Police have now said that Greta Thunberg will not be arrested, but she and a number of climate change activists would be released after their identities had been checked. Dan Wootton showed a clip of the protests in Germany, which showed Greta Thunberg being carried by riot police as climate change protestors chanted “you are not alone” as she was carried away. READ MORE: Activist Greta Thunberg carried from coal mine in Germany by police

Dan Wootton also said: “Funny how she always manages to travel around, isn’t it? Here there and everywhere.” Laurence Fox pointed his finger at the GB News presenter and said in a joking tone: “She sailed there. She walked or sailed.” The presenter then replied: “Oh yeah. I would love to see proof of that.” GB guest Laurence Fox appeared to be referencing Greta Thunberg’s transatlantic boat ride in 2019 when the climate activist sailed from Plymouth, UK to New York, US to attend climate conferences. It’s been reported in the past that Greta Thunberg refuses to fly in aeroplanes due to the carbon emissions of the airline industry.

