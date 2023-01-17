Efinix® Hires Andrew Girardi as Vice President of Sales and ...

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced that Andrew Girardi has joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Girardi will lead the sales and business development teams in the Americas as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). During his 25 plus years in the semiconductor industry, Girardi has held key positions with Xilinx, NVIDIA, Microsemi and Lattice Semiconductor where he led the worldwide business management team, responsible for business initiatives and pricing strategies.

“We are delighted that Andrew has decided to join Efinix,” said Sammy Cheung, Efinix co-founder, CEO and president. “We are experiencing unprecedented growth as our message of efficiency and rapid time to success continues to resonate with our customer base. Andrew’s guidance and focus on EMEA and the Americas will be invaluable as we solidify our position in those markets and continue to gain traction with our groundbreaking technology.”

Prior to joining Efinix, Girardi was Vice President of Sales at Flip Electronics where he led the OEM team to record sales growth. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Science in Business Administration from Boston University.

“Andrew brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the VP of Sales position,” said Mark Oliver, Efinix Vice President of Marketing. “As our burgeoning eco-system of customers and partners continues to explode in EMEA and the Americas, his insight and guidance in setting up a sales and business development infrastructure will be key to sustaining the rapid growth that Efinix is experiencing in those markets.”

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.