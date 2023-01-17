Girl, 11, airlifted to hospital and fighting for life after car

A child is in critical condition in hospital after a serious road traffic accident in north west London . Metropolitan Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as they continue to investigate the collision.

Police were called at roughly 4.15om on Friday to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Friern Barnet Lane, N11.

A police spokesman said: “Officers, the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended.

“An 11-year-old girl was taken to a central hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

