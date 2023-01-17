Girl, 11, airlifted to hospital and fighting for life after car

A child is in critical condition in hospital after a serious road traffic accident in north west London. Metropolitan Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as they continue to investigate the collision.
Police were called at roughly 4.15om on Friday to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Friern Barnet Lane, N11.
A police spokesman said: “Officers, the London Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended.
“An 11-year-old girl was taken to a central hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
