Categories
Entertainment

Happy Valley spoiler pictures give first look at notorious

Happy Valley spoiler pictures give first look at notorious


Notorious and brutal crime family the Knezevics have plagued Catherine and the rest of the police force since the very first season of Happy Valley, and now, after years of waiting, we’re getting our first proper look at them.

In one new picture released ahead of season 3 episode 4, we see gang leader Darius, played by Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), along with a character called Zeljko played by Greg Kolpakchi (Litvinenko).

In another image, Darius is seen confronting Ivan, while a nervous Matija looks on. Based on everything we know about Darius so far, they have very good reason to be…

This article first appeared on Radio Times


Avatar

By Radio Times

Radio Times is a weekly TV and entertainment magazine first published in 1923. It was the world’s first broadcast listings magazine and was owned and published by the BBC until 2011. It is now published by Immediate Media. The magazine publishes interviews and features with the biggest names in television, film and radio as well as carrying listings for the best terrestrial, satellite and on demand television services, radio listings and film reviews.

Follow @RadioTimes on Twitter for TV, entertainment and movie news, @RadioTimesGames for the latest from the world of gaming, check out the Radio Times Instagram feed or head over to Radio Times Facebook and give our page a Like.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.