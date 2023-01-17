Happy Valley spoiler pictures give first look at notorious

Notorious and brutal crime family the Knezevics have plagued Catherine and the rest of the police force since the very first season of Happy Valley, and now, after years of waiting, we’re getting our first proper look at them.

In one new picture released ahead of season 3 episode 4, we see gang leader Darius, played by Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), along with a character called Zeljko played by Greg Kolpakchi (Litvinenko).