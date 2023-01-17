Harry and Meghan’s second Netflix documentary predicted to air

He said: “I think there will be ‘Harry and Megan: The New Chapter’ and it will look at their charity work. That’s what they will do. Netflix must have another deal with them because people will watch that.

“They’ll just follow them around, going around the States and Commonwealth countries, doing some work in Africa, Asia, maybe go to Australia. There are definitely options for them.”

The royal commentator continued: “They’re not locked in this cage of not being able to leave the US. They will be welcomed with open arms; I just think the dust needs to settle a little bit.”

His most recent comments come after the release of Live to Lead, a seven-part Netflix series with interviews from prominent leaders including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem and social justice attorney Bryan Stevenson.

Harry and Meghan acted as executive producers on the docuseries which was inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela. While they introduce each of the social justice activists, they do not feature heavily in the series.