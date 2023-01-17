Terrence O’Hara NCIS title card: Who was Terrence O’Hara?

NCIS season 20 continued this week after the three-way crossover featuring the teams from NCIS Los Angeles and NCIS Hawaii bagged the franchise record hits. The CBS police procedural returned for episode 11, Bridges, which ended with a title card dedicated to a key member of their team. Here’s all there is to know about NCIS star Terrence O’Hara.

Who was Terrence O’Hara?

When the closing credits began for NCIS’ latest episode which aired on Monday, January 16, a title card was shown for Terrence O’Hara, calling him a “dear friend and colleague”.

He died on December 5, 2022, aged 76, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a five-year battle with cancer.

Terrence worked as a director on NCIS from the very beginning with his first episode airing in season one and his last was Birds of a Feather in season 19.

On top of his work on the original series, he also directed more than 30 episodes of NCIS Los Angeles as well.

READ MORE: Prince Harry’s threats to Royal Family are ‘tantamount to blackmail’