Terrence O’Hara NCIS title card: Who was Terrence O’Hara?

NCIS season 20 continued this week after the three-way crossover featuring the teams from NCIS Los Angeles and NCIS Hawaii bagged the franchise record hits. The CBS police procedural returned for episode 11, Bridges, which ended with a title card dedicated to a key member of their team. Here’s all there is to know about NCIS star Terrence O’Hara.
Who was Terrence O’Hara?
When the closing credits began for NCIS’ latest episode which aired on Monday, January 16, a title card was shown for Terrence O’Hara, calling him a “dear friend and colleague”.
He died on December 5, 2022, aged 76, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after a five-year battle with cancer.
Terrence worked as a director on NCIS from the very beginning with his first episode airing in season one and his last was Birds of a Feather in season 19.
On top of his work on the original series, he also directed more than 30 episodes of NCIS Los Angeles as well.
In tribute to Terrence, NCIS executive producer Mark Horowitz said in a statement: “One of Terrence’s many strengths as a director came from his curiosity and understanding of human nature.
“He loved exploring human emotion and the things that make people tick.
“Whether it was a new actor in their first role onscreen or the star of the show, Terrence had such an instinct for helping actors, for quickly figuring out what each one of them needed.
“His ability to guide and take them to the next level was amazing to watch.”
“He was always searching and pushing to find and reveal the human moments, the things that an audience recognises as the truth,” Horowitz continued.
“No matter how stressful the circumstances, everyone working with him knew, Terrence is here, we’ll get through this, and it’s going to be great.
“With empathy and openness, Terrence was a great director, an artist, a truly honest man and a dear, dear friend.”
A former actor who studied at the American Film Institute, he performed in off-Broadway plays before working in television.
He went on to star in shows like Mrs Columbo, The Greatest American Hero and Ryan’s Hope.
But his real passion lied with directing which he did for more than 30 years.
His other credits during this time have included Sons of Anarchy, JAG, The X Files, Dark Angel, Rosewood, Heroes, Nikita, The Blacklist and Smallville, just to name a few.
The statement from his family reads: “Terrence waged a heroic battle with cancer until he couldn’t but for five years wore his struggle with unimaginable grace.
“He continued to direct, do the dishes, walk the dog, shovel snow, hang Christmas lights and have dinner with friends and never felt sorry for himself, though that would have been OK.
“His fortitude is one for the ages. He will be deeply, dearly, madly missed.”
NCIS season 20 continues every Monday on CBS in the USA. A UK release date hasn’t yet been announced.
