Wordle 578 hints – Spoiler-free clues to help solve January 18

The genius creator of Wordle has another fiendish puzzle for fans to solve, as Wordle 578 goes live for the next 24-hours. Today’s starts out simple, but is actually a lot trickier than you’d think. Fortunately, however, Express Online is here to help Wordle fans across the world, courtesy of three spoiler-free hints for Wordle 578 on January 18. Just head to the bottom of the page for the clues, and good luck!

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle would go on to spawn dozens of clones.

There’s a Lord of the Rings themed Wordle called Lordle, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore Wordle game called Quordle – where the aim is to guess four words instead of just one.

If you’re not great with words, then you’ll prefer something like Nerdle, where you’ve got to figure out a maths equation.

Four best Wordle starting words to make you a ‘Wordle Master’ – expert tips

If you’re here for Wordle 578 hints, check out the latest clues for the January 18 puzzle below…