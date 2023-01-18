17 Sex Facts About Celebs I’ve Learned Recently And Completely

1.
On the Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex Pall said that the encounters were “never planned” and added, “It’s weird, I’m not gonna lie.”
Also, during her lie detector test, Kourtney revealed that Travis has a fetish for her feet.
John Mayer shared that he sometimes likes to play guitar naked after having sex with someone.
On the Call Her Daddy podcast, he said, “No, you should never play guitar to have sex with someone, but a little naked guitar playing after is very memorable. … With a little gut hanging over, sitting Indian-style on the edge of the bed. It’s nice! … I like seeing the way people fold up all weird when they sit up. No matter who you are, you look weird when you sit up. And it’s cute.”
She shared this back in August 2022 on her podcast Broad Ideas, just a couple of months after opening up about how painful that breakup was.
Ariana Grande responded to a fan on Twitter who asked how big “Pete” (the song) was, and in a now-deleted tweet, she said, “Like, 10 inches…oh fuck…I mean…like, a li’l over a minute.”
Pete responded with a joke in his standup set saying, “I don’t like that she talked all that shit for my penis. Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my dick for the rest of my life is disappointed.”
Jennifer Coolidge said that while her role in American Pie didn’t exaaaaactly lead to sex with 200 men, it did lead to some of her most memorable sexual encounters — including a guy who called his mom while Jennifer was still in bed with him.
During an interview for Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainers of the Year, she explained that “[The role] did sort of open up the world to a much broader group of handsome men — and younger men. This one guy was particularly young — legal, of course, it was all very legal — but it was funny because we had to… The one moment was a little bit awkward because he… No, I won’t get into the details. But afterwards, the next morning, I told him I needed to get a blow dry. So, he was so young, we called his mother to see where I could get a blow dry. It was so weird that happened on the phone, it was very clear that we were in the bed together.”
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox shared that they drink each other’s blood “for ritual purposes only,” and that Megan’s engagement ring has “bands of thorns” and are embedded with sharp spikes, meaning that when Megan tries to remove the ring, the thorns dig into her finger and cause pain.
Megan told Glamour, “It’s very bizarre to get judged for, like, ‘What if I am in a BDSM relationship?’ And I’m like, yes — is that OK with you? Because that’s what I want. I shouldn’t be outcast from the feminist community, because that is something that I prefer for myself. I feel sexual power in that way, by experiencing it that way.”
Rihanna once explained that while she loves to “take charge,” being “submissive in the bedroom is really fun.” She also said that she likes to be spanked and tied up.
In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, she said, “You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your shit. That’s sexy to me. I work a lot, and I have to make a lot of executive decisions, so when it comes to being intimate, I like to feel like I’m somebody’s girl. I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes, whips and chains can be overly planned — you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. … I’d rather have him use his hands.”
Charlie Puth said he can’t listen to music while he has sex because he “analyzes the music” and it distracts him so he isn’t “able to get hard.”
In the same interview, he shared that he lost his virginity to a fan after a small gig in Boston. He explained, “This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?’ I was like, I feel like a rock star. … I never saw her again. She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this a little more memorable.’”
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend became members of the “mile-high club” while on a flight to Thailand.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she said, “We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class. We were under a blanket. We weren’t even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that. We’re by no means freaky-deaky, but let’s just say, we’re open to things. We’re very okay with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing. I would love to see more husbands and wives making out!”
Will Smith said that during the early days of his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith, they would have sex multiple times a day, and it nearly killed him.
In his memoir, Will explained, “We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months. I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying.”
Harry Hamlin recently shared that, at 71 years old, he does not — nor has ever had — erectile dysfunction.
He told Andy Cohen that he and his wife Lisa Rinna’s sex life is still going strong. He even added, “I don’t have that condition. I am Harry Hamlin. I’ve never had the blue pill.”
Anna Faris explained that while she loves having sex with her husband, she finds masturbation “surprisingly difficult.”
In her book Unqualified, she wrote, “I love being intimate with my husband, but I have a lot of trouble being intimate with myself. I feel like getting myself off would force me to confront the things that terrify me about myself, and to face sexual desires I don’t even know I have. Masturbation acknowledges your sexuality in a way that we never did in my household, and while it was easy to get stoned in college and block out those childhood messages, as an adult, I find it surprisingly difficult.”
Joanne Woodward had once surprised her husband Paul Newman with a “Fuck Hut,” a room that was decorated with a thrift store bed to well…fuck.
In his posthumous memoir The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, Paul wrote, “It had been done with such affection and delight. Even if my kids came over, we’d go into the Fuck Hut several nights a week and just be intimate and noisy and ribald.”
Jane Fonda explained that sex isn’t “quite as comfortable” as it used to be before getting a knee replacement.
On The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet, Jane shared, “While I am quite flexible and I can kneel, [sex is] not quite as comfortable for me as it used to be before I had a fake knee. [I prefer to be] either lying down or sitting up on a couch with him coming on to me, no pun intended.”
Robin Thicke used to try to get his then-wife Paula Patton to have “double-digit orgasms as much as possible.” He explained, “It doesn’t happen all the time, but when I’ve got my mojo and my swag, it happens. Every few months, it’s just like bam — repeated. Repeated! I like her to just be going crazy in the bedroom.”
And when asked about what sexy thing he was most likely to whisper into Paula’s ear, he said, “‘I can’t wait to get you home and love you up for two to three hours.'”
Finally, Tori Spelling once “vajazzled” herself for her husband Dean McDermott, and he thought it was the “sexiest thing ever.” She didn’t do it more often because “it can become a choking hazard.”
Also, on Dean’s podcast Daddy Issues, Tori revealed that in bed she’s an “aggressive bottom and very competitive.”
