Australian Open LIVE: Raducanu vs Gauff updates as Nadal crashes

It doesn’t look likely we’ll see Rafael Nadal back on a tennis court anytime soon after his Australian Open exit – if at all going by his press conference.

The No 1 seed cut a despondent figure infront of the world’s press as he spoke openly about having to comeback from another injury setback.

While admitting that he “is ready” to go through it once more, Nadal added that he’s not 100 per cent sure.

“So I really hope that that don’t put me out of the court for a long time, because then it’s tough to make all the recovery again. Is not only the recovery,” he said.

“It’s all the amount of work that you need to put together to come back at a decent level.

“So I went through this process too many times in my career, and I am ready to keep doing, I think, but that’s not easy, without a doubt.”