Bridgerton filming snaps ‘confirm’ Penelope and Colin romance

Now Nicola and her mother have been spotted wearing green, it’s more likely than ever that the pairing will be a success.

As some die-hard fans of the series may know, Penelope’s green dresses are a subtle tribute to her secret affection for the third Bridgerton son.

While the Bridgertons usually dress in gentle blue or lilac tones, the Featheringtons often wear more extravagant colours like canary yellow or bright pink.

However, in the middle of season two, Penelope ditches her family’s more garish colours and instead opts for a soft green dress.