Britain set to be blanketed with 10 inches of snow amid Arctic





Parts of Britain are facing up to 10 inches of snow overnight along with sub-zero temperatures as the country is battered by a freezing icy blast. A major incident has been declared by Government officials due to treacherous ice on the roads with the number accidents increasing across the country.

In Somerset, there was a warning from officials that there was a risk of flooding along with the yellow snow and ice warnings that have been issued. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a level three cold weather alert encouraging people to check on vulnerable neighbours and relatives during the freezing conditions. According to forecasters, up to 10 inches of snow could fall in parts of Scotland following the 13 inches that fell last night. Yellow weather warnings will be in place across most western parts of the UK until noon on Thursday.

The treacherous conditions have caused transport chaos with a gritter sliding into a hedge on Wednesday morning between Caton and Lancaster. A road in Yorkshire between Thirsk and Northallerton was closed following a crash while cars were also filmed sliding down a hill in south Wales in icy conditions. The Met Office has issued weather warnings across much of the country including London, the South East, the South West, Wales, the North West and most of Scotland. According to the meteorological service, the freezing conditions are expected to last well into Thursday. READ MORE: 15-year-old stabbed software engineer to death in Asda supermarket

He said: “As temperatures start to plummet once again, councils are ready to work around the clock to grit roads and pavements to make sure that people are kept safe and local communities can get out and about. “Councils have stockpiled 1.4 million tonnes of salt and are using new and innovative technologies where they can to ensure those areas that are most treacherous are kept clear and safe for use. “During these cold spells, it is those who may be elderly or who have a respiratory disease who are at more at risk of ill health and are in need of more support. “As some people may choose to limit their heating use due to the impact of rising energy bills and so councils are again people to check up on those that may need more help. It could help save lives.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



