Carer’s Allowance may impact state pension and other benefits

Additionally, someone gets Pension Credit and their state pension is more than £69.70 a week, they will not get a Carer’s Allowance payment but their Pension Credit payments will increase instead.

If they get Pension Credit, their payments will increase if they’re eligible for Carer’s Allowance.

If they delay claiming their state pension, this could increase the state pension payments they get when they decide to claim it.

People can choose to keep on working, whether paid or on a voluntary basis, while claiming the state pension.

