Children to be involved in environment protection efforts

Forum on Climate Change (FORUMCC) Programme Officer, Msololo Onditi made the statement yesterday when briefing journalists on the effects of climate change on children and their rights.

He said children should be involved in such activities because they are also affected by climate change in terms of their rights and welfare.

He said the effects of climate change have caused a lack of safe and clean drinking water in many areas across the world including Tanzania, access to education, health care, food and nutrition and all of which are children’s rights.

“It is time for government, local government authorities, development partners, ministries, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and private sector to work together to integrate the rights and welfare of the children in their policy, plans, strategy and different activities that aimed at solving environmental challenges, adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change,” he said.

The main goal is to ensure the rights and welfare of children are protected in all activities aimed at solving environmental challenges, adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change from the household, community and national levels.

Advocate Witness Msole from Bridge Attorneys and Consultancy Company said: “We need to involve children in what we do because children are also affected by climate change.”

Msole said children have the right to education, health, to be protected from abuse and harm, to share their views, and get safe and clean water. “We should make sure that children’s acts are well implemented and observed to help them enjoy their rights.

“If drought occurs within our localities, it affects children’s right in terms of access to education, it affects their nutrition and has negative impacts on the growth of their body and minds,” she said.

She said during water scarcity, children miss out on classes as they are required to help their parents to search for water. She said when children cannot attend classes, their academic performance drops.

Msole added that children should be heard and considered in policymaking as well as during planning to make sure they continue enjoying their rights despite climate changes.

Tanzania Centre for Research and Information on Pastoralism (TCRIP)’s Advocate, Neema Ndemno added that climate change is preventing children from enjoying their rights.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)’s 2007 report indicates that 600 million children are impacted by climate across the world in -terms of children’s health.