Chinese zodiac sign to be ‘affected by calamity’ in 2023





Those who fall under the Chinese zodiac sign of the Snake will be born in one of the following years: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025. According to astrology, what can this sign expect from the upcoming 12 months?

Snake is in for a good year in 2023, developing “smoothly in a good direction”. However, due to the influence of “good and bad stars” this year, there will be some “fluctuations in your luck”. What does Snake’s year look life in career, wealth, health and love? READ MORE: Chinese zodiac sign must avoid ‘rotten romance’ in 2023

Career This sign’s career prospects will “develop fairly well” in the next 12 months. “You will be strong in decision-making and making judgments at work, enabling you to quickly complete the tasks at hand.” And do not worry, Snake, your hard work will not go unnoticed, and you will be “appreciated and recognised by your leaders”. This may even lead to a salary increase later on in the year. As for those in business, “you will be able to overcome all obstacles”, seeing great achievements and advancement. However, astrologists claimed that Snake will be “affected by a calamity from a malevolent star”. Some people may speak badly about you from behind your back, but as long as you keep a “certain distance” from them you can resolve things. DON’T MISS…

Health According to the stars, Snake’s health prognosis is predicted to be stable and positive this year. However, beware of “sickness omens” in 2023, and pay more attention to your health than usual. Snake is “fated” to suffer from some minor illnesses this year, so it’s important to prioritise physical fitness. This will “enhance your constitution and immunity to ward off this bad luck”. With Snake’s career going so well, sleepless nights and overworking might be unfortunate byproducts. “For a long time, you may suffer from more serious stomach problems. Therefore, Snake, pay attention to your combination of work and rest.”

Love In 2023, this sign’s love life is likely to develop a “steady trajectory”, however both single and married Snakes will have some difficulties. Single Snakes will be “helped by someone in refining their temperament, which will attract the attention of outstanding members of the opposite sex”. However, in order to maintain a good relationship, Snake must try and conquer their abruptness and impatience. As for married Snakes, there may be disputes over “trivial” things, leading to exhaustion on both parts. To eliminate this problem, Snakes must “extinguish” the anger in their hearts, according to China Highlights.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



