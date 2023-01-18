EastEnders’ Denise confronts Ravi as he dates Chelsea after

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) confronted Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) in tonight’s EastEnders (18th January), as he dated her daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) after being rejected by the former last week.

With Denise feeling sidelined in her marriage to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), she enjoyed a drink with Ravi in recent scenes. But when Ravi made a pass at her, Denise immediately told him there was no chance of anything happening between them.