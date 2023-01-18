Emmerdale’s Cathy Hope lies to dad Bob after hiding health battle

“Cathy, we kept her at 15 for about three years and she eventually went, ‘You do know my character is 18 now’.

“And I said, ‘Oh gosh, yeh, we need to grow you up’. So, you’ll see a really big storyline for Cathy, Bob’s daughter.

“It is really emotional and it’s her first big story really and it’s a challenging one.”

“I think a lot of the parents will connect with it,” she added. “And it’s one I’ve never seen a soap do before, so Cathy has got a big one coming up.”

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7am on ITV.