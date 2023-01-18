Finding the Perfect Name for Your Marketing Business Made Easy

In the business world, first impressions are important. That’s why businesses leverage their branding elements to create an enticing first impression to attract customers to their brand. This makes sense because when a potential customer has to choose between two brands they haven’t tried before, they’d usually choose the one with a stronger brand and appeal.

If you want to build a solid brand for your marketing business, you must prioritize giving it the perfect name.

A strong brand name can help your marketing business stand out from the competition, create an emotional connection with customers, and even help build a loyal following.

But choosing the perfect name for your marketing business can be very demanding. However, with the right guidance, the process doesn’t have to be quite as complicated.

With our experience in offering naming services, we’ve put together this step-by-step guide to help you easily find the perfect name for your business.

Five Simple Steps to Choosing the Best Name for Your Marketing Company

Align Your Business Name With Your Brand Positioning

Your brand positioning is how your brand is conveyed to your customers and the place your brand occupies in their minds. And without a good brand, your name won’t have much meaning.

Consider the aspects of your company that set it apart from the competition and how you want your clients to view you. When you have a firm grasp of your brand and its positioning, you can use that knowledge as a guide to picking a name that accurately captures the essence and mission of your company.

Contemplate Metaphors and Visual Imagery

When brainstorming names for your marketing business, think about metaphors, visual imagery, and emotions that connect with your brand positioning and try to incorporate them into your brand name.

Metaphors and visual imagery can give your brand name an extra layer of meaning and evoke emotions in your customers. For example, the company name “Tesla” evokes feelings of innovation and creativity, while “Amazon” conjures up images of a vast and powerful marketplace.

Start Coming up With Possible Names

Once you have a list of ideas for metaphors, visual imagery, and emotions that align with your brand positioning, it’s time to start brainstorming names.

Don’t limit yourself to traditional naming conventions – you may find some of your best ideas by thinking outside the box. Consider crowdsourcing name platforms for inspiration or enlisting close friends and family to help generate new ideas for names.

It can also be helpful to look at existing brands for inspiration. Here are some examples of successful brand names and how they use metaphors and visual imagery to make their names stand out:

Instagram: This platform uses the metaphor of an instant camera and telegram to represent the idea of capturing and sharing moments.

Dropbox: The name evokes the idea of a "drop box" where users can store their data.

YouTube: The word "tube" evokes images of television, and "You" identifies it as user-generated, making the name instantly recognizable with the brand.

Nike: This name is derived from the Greek goddess of victory, and since the brand mission centralizes around athletes, the name strongly embodies athletes' desire for victory, syncing with its brand.

Validate Your Names by Searching for Existing Trademarks

After creating a list of potential names, validating them with trademark research is important. This will help ensure that your name isn’t already in use by another company and that it isn’t too similar to an existing brand name.

If you don’t take the time to research trademarks, you could be at risk of receiving a cease and desist letter. And if you’re found wanting for trademark infringement, your reputation will suffer, and you’ll also end up spending lots of money and having to rename your brand.

Your Final Decision Should be Based on Your Customers’ Review

When you’re done trademarking and validating your name options, the next and final step would be to test them with your target audience.

The two principal aims of your brand name are to represent your brand and attract customers to your business. Audience testing is the best way to do this because it’ll assist you in determining which names best align with your brand ideas, attract attention, and inspire action.

When gathering customer reviews, you must be careful what questions you ask. You should focus on measuring how your potential names make your target audience feel and which names they find most appealing.

Start Naming

If you follow the guidelines outlined above, we’re sure you’ll easily create a name that stands out and resonates with your target audience. So what are you waiting for? Grab a pen and some paper and start finding the best name for your business.

Grant Polachek is head of branding at Squadhelp, a 3X Inc. 5000 business that produces memorable, and original brand names for established corporations and emerging brands. As a leading naming agency, we thoroughly studied more than a million names and created the definitive collection of creative domain names.