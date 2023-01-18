FirstFT: China’s population falls in historic shift

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Sign up to our Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition to get it sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Good morning. China’s population fell in 2022 for the first time in six decades, while economic growth last year missed Beijing’s annual target.

The population decline is expected to have long-term consequences for the domestic and global economies, as the world’s most populous country has long been a crucial source of labour and demand.

The National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday that the total population fell by 850,000 in 2022 to 1.41bn. Last year’s birth rate was the lowest since records began more than seven decades ago — 6.77 births for every 1,000 people, down from 10.41 in 2019.

China’s strict zero-Covid policy of containing coronavirus is widely seen to have accelerated the fall in the birth rate, as couples delayed or decided against having children.

The anti-pandemic strategy, which was abruptly abandoned last month, has also been blamed for an economic slowdown. China’s gross domestic product expanded by just 3 per cent in 2022, well below the government’s target of 5.5 per cent.

1. IMF signals upgrade to forecasts as optimism spreads at Davos As China drops Covid controls, the US embarks on a green investment boom and western Europe adjusts to the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Gita Gopinath, deputy managing director of the IMF, signalled at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the fund would upgrade its economic forecasts to account for an “improvement” in the second half of the year and into 2024.

More from Davos: China has passed its peak of Covid-19 infections and is returning to normal faster than the government expected, Beijing’s top economic official has told investors at the WEF.

2. Morgan Stanley retains edge over Goldman Plunging profits at the two premier Wall Street investment banks sparked contrasting reactions from investors, who punished Goldman Sachs for a sharp fall in investment banking fees while rewarding Morgan Stanley’s push into more stable businesses. The earnings further underscored the benefits of Morgan Stanley’s expansion into wealth and asset management under chief executive James Gorman.

3. Meme stock investor launches activist campaign against Alibaba Ryan Cohen, the investor behind rallies at GameStop and Bed, Bath and Beyond, is pressing Alibaba to speed up its share buyback plan after acquiring a minority stake in the Chinese ecommerce group. Cohen started lobbying Alibaba, which has a market capitalisation of more than $300bn, in the second half of last year.

4. PwC resigns as Evergrande’s auditor Indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande said today that global accounting firm PwC had resigned as its auditor, citing different views on financial statements under investigation by Hong Kong regulators. The Accounting and Financial Reporting Council in Hong Kong has been probing Evergrande and PwC since 2021 over the property developer’s 2020 accounts.

5. Taiwan’s Gogoro signs deal to test EV battery-swapping in India Maharashtra, India’s wealthiest state, is partnering with two electric vehicle groups on a $2.5bn battery-swapping infrastructure project, which aims to promote transport electrification as one of the country’s most industrialised regions seeks to improve air quality.

Japan rate-setting meeting The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision — which will be the penultimate under the BoJ’s longest-serving governor Haruhiko Kuroda. The upcoming announcement has prompted a wide range of forecasts for possible outcomes.

UK inflation data The inflation rate will be updated today with the outlook not good, particularly after comments by Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill. Ken Murphy, chief executive of the country’s largest food retailer Tesco, warned that UK inflation could climb further.

Nato military chiefs of defence meeting Officials will gather in Brussels for a two-day meeting, including counterparts invited from the membership applicants Finland and Sweden.

The World Economic Forum continues today. Tune in to the Davos Daily Show, hosted by the FT’s Andrew Hill, from 12pm GMT January 17-19. Register here for free.

How Apple tied its fortunes to China The company spent two decades and billions of dollars building a supply chain of unprecedented sophistication, with 95 per cent of iPhones, iPads, Macs and AirPods being made in China. It has also created Apple’s biggest vulnerability: its dependence on a single country that has grown increasingly authoritarian and estranged from the west.

Lessons in preparing for war on the Korean peninsula As Kim Jong Un builds his nuclear arsenal, Seoul residents face questions over how to plan for a crisis. But for the people tasked with drawing up those plans, the dilemmas are acute. At what point does a period of heightened tension, which is fairly common on the Korean peninsula, reach the threshold of a crisis?

Philip Lane: ‘We haven’t seen “normal” in Europe for a long time’ The European Central Bank’s chief economist speaks with Martin Wolf about the institution’s response to global shocks, sustainable debt levels and a digital euro. “2022 was a year of a big pivot,” says Lane, “a big transition from accommodative towards restrictive policy.”

Musk faces looming Twitter interest payment After borrowing $13bn from a Morgan Stanley-led bank syndicate, Elon Musk is facing his first repayment on the debt he used to purchase Twitter. In order to cover the payments the billionaire has a range of unpalatable options, from bankruptcy proceedings to another costly sale of Tesla shares.

Butts — the changing shape of beauty standards The year of the rear was 2014. Meghan Trainor doo-wopped about “bringing booty back” while Nicki Minaj reclaimed Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”. What may seem like a joyful celebration of body positivity, however, is loaded with gendered and racialised meaning, writes Heather Radke in her rigorously researched debut Butts.

