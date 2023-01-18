Categories
Health

‘Glass Onion’ Star Edward Norton Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Recent

Actor Edward Norton looks on during a news conference at Anchor Steam Brewing in San Francisco


Many celebrities have taken part in the PBS show Finding Your Roots. The documentary series presents stars with facts about their ancestry. While most are excited to put pieces of their past together, others, like Edward Norton, are a little uncomfortable with what they learn. 

‘Finding Your Roots’ conducts substantial research on its guests

Finding Your Roots is hosted by historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. Each episode features a group of celebrities who are given a “book of life” that contains information about their family tree, from famous relatives to secrets about their ancestors. 



Source link

Avatar

By Google News

Google News is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.