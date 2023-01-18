‘Glass Onion’ Star Edward Norton Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Recent

Many celebrities have taken part in the PBS show Finding Your Roots. The documentary series presents stars with facts about their ancestry. While most are excited to put pieces of their past together, others, like Edward Norton, are a little uncomfortable with what they learn.

‘Finding Your Roots’ conducts substantial research on its guests

Finding Your Roots is hosted by historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. Each episode features a group of celebrities who are given a “book of life” that contains information about their family tree, from famous relatives to secrets about their ancestors.

The show’s team uses genealogical research, like written documents and records, and genetic tests to complete their books of life. Each book typically takes hundreds of hours to put together and is extremely comprehensive.

Julia Roberts discovers she’s not really a Roberts

Most of the celebrities who appear on the show are happy to have a book all about their ancestry, but some learn secrets about their family that shake up their view of themselves.

For example, Julia Roberts was told that she’s not exactly who she thought she was. Her last name isn’t really Roberts. Gates told the actor that Willia Roberts, her supposed great-great-grandfather, actually died before the birth of her great-grandfather, making her real great-great-grandfather a man named Henry MacDonald Mitchell Jr.

Edward Norton learns of his connection to Pochahontas

Through a direct paper trail leading to Pocahontas and John Rolfes' 1614 marriage certificate, Edward Norton learns that his family lore appears to be true. His 12th great-grandmother is Pocohantas!

Roberts isn’t the only one who found out something slightly upsetting about her family tree. In a recent episode, as CNN reports, Glass Onion’s Edward Norton learned that he is distantly related to Pochahontas, the daughter of a Native American chief.

“You have a direct paper trail — no doubt about it — connection to your 12th great-grandmother and great-grandfather, John Rolfe and Pocahontas,” Gates informed the Fight Club star.

He went on to tell the actor that the pair wed in 1614. Pocahontas died three years later; Rolfe, in 1622. “It just makes you realize what a small … piece of the whole human story you are,” Norton marveled.

Edward Norton said learning about the slavery connection made him ‘want to die’

In addition to learning about his connection to such a well-known historical figure, Norton learned that one of his ancestors, John Winstead, was a slave owner. Norton expressed his unease with this knowledge, saying, “The short answer is these things are uncomfortable. And you should be uncomfortable with them.”

He continued, “It’s not a judgment on you in your own life, but it’s a judgment on the history of this country, and it needs to be acknowledged first and foremost, and then it needs to be contended with.”

Norton seems to accept that his relation to slave owners is not a reflection on him personally. Still, he did share that seeing the records of children being sold in the slave trade makes “you just want to die.”

How DNA testing has revealed many family secrets

Investigators utilized forensic genealogy, a relatively new and controversial method that uses ancestry databases to identify DNA from crime scenes, to zero in on the suspect now in custody on charges of murdering 4 University of Idaho students.

Norton is far from the only person who has made unsettling discoveries about their family history through genealogical testing. Stories abound online of people who have discovered they have half-siblings from their parents’ extramarital affairs.

More seriously, California’s infamous Golden State Killer was caught through GEDMatch, a personal genealogy website. Investigators uploaded their DNA samples to the site, which led them to find twenty people who shared his DNA. This allowed them to narrow their search and capture Joseph James DeAngelo.