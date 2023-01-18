Government falling ‘far short’ on improving the environment

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) said the Government’s progress to improve the environment “falls far short” of what is needed following an independent review.

It said ministers should do more to close the gap between the state of the environment and the Government’s vision for the future.

OEP Chair Dame Glenys Stacey said: “Progress on delivery of the 25 Year Environment Plan has fallen far short of what is needed to meet Government’s ambition to leave the environment in a better state for future generations.

“There have been recent improvements in air quality and people’s engagement with nature, as Covid lockdowns changed the way we live our lives.

“But many extremely worrying environmental trends remain unchecked.”

Dame Glenys warned the current pace and scale of action will not deliver the changes necessary to significantly improve the environment in England.

But she added that “there is clear opportunity to change course.”

The report welcomed some improvements in air quality in recent years and said people’s engagement with nature has risen.

The country is witnessing a chronic decline in species abundance, the report warned.