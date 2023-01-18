Happy Valley’s James Norton on weird but magical’ moment for

Speaking to Radio Times, she said: “I was really anxious not to write a duff third season. I really don’t think it is.

“There’s a very definite climax. A narrative has gone across all three: in season one, Catherine and Tommy came face to face outside Ryan’s school, and in season two they almost came face to face in the crematorium, at Tommy’s mum’s funeral.

“In season three, there’s a very big face-to-face showdown. The kind of cathartic showdown that people have waited for. It’s pretty dramatic.”

Happy Valley continues Sunday on BBC One from 9pm