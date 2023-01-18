Categories
Showbiz

Happy Valley’s James Norton on weird but magical’ moment for

Happy Valley’s James Norton on weird but magical' moment for


Speaking to Radio Times, she said: “I was really anxious not to write a duff third season. I really don’t think it is.

“There’s a very definite climax. A narrative has gone across all three: in season one, Catherine and Tommy came face to face outside Ryan’s school, and in season two they almost came face to face in the crematorium, at Tommy’s mum’s funeral.

“In season three, there’s a very big face-to-face showdown. The kind of cathartic showdown that people have waited for. It’s pretty dramatic.”

Happy Valley continues Sunday on BBC One from 9pm



This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.