Harry slammed for ‘giving ammunition’ to Iran amid Taliban kill

Prince Harry has been slammed for “giving ammunition” to Iran after he revealed his Taliban kill count. The 38-year-old was even called a “stupid boy” and told to “take responsibility” after Tehran used his confession to defend its hanging of a British-Iranian citizen.

Alireza Akbari, 61, was executed over the weekend amid allegations he was working as a spy.

Iran defended the hanging by claiming Britain was “in no position to preach” on human rights following the Duke of Sussex’s admission in ‘Spare’.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had described Mr Akbari’s hanging as a “callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime”.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry replied: “The British regime, whose Royal Family member sees the killing of 25 people innocent people as the removal of chess pieces and has no regrets over the issue, and those who turn a blind eye to a war crime, are in no position to preach to others on human rights.”

