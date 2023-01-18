Categories
Kaleidoscope | How to watch Netflix’s drama in the best

Netflix is attempting to free viewers from the shackles of linear storytelling with its latest experimental show, Kaleidoscope.

The eight-episode heist series, which revolves around a gang of thieves attempting to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault and stars Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell and Jai Courtney, can be watched in any order, with each variation designed to leave viewers with different opinions on the show’s characters and events.

Waxing lyrical about the unconventional format of Kaleidoscope, Esposito previously told TVLine: “I think it allows [viewers] not to be in…

