Lisa Marie Presley said she had ‘a lot to do still’ before death

“I said, ‘Not for a long time,’ and she was like, ‘Nope, I got a lot to do still.’”

“She was very excited about what was coming up,” David added to People.

“She had such a challenging first and second act of life, and she was about to take on this third act that was so much about helping people.”

However, just five days later Lisa died following a number of public appearances, including the Golden Globes which saw actor Austin Butler win a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann biopic, Elvis.