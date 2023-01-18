Categories
Celebrities

Lisa Marie Presley said she had ‘a lot to do still’ before death

Lisa Marie Presley said she had ‘a lot to do still' before death


“I said, ‘Not for a long time,’ and she was like, ‘Nope, I got a lot to do still.’”

“She was very excited about what was coming up,” David added to People.

“She had such a challenging first and second act of life, and she was about to take on this third act that was so much about helping people.”

However, just five days later Lisa died following a number of public appearances, including the Golden Globes which saw actor Austin Butler win a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann biopic, Elvis.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.