Love is Dead, and April & Jackson’s Relationship on Grey’s

For nearly two decades, Grey’s Anatomy fans have been following the intricate journeys of their favorite characters and their numerous turbulent relationships. But not many of them pulled on the fans’ heartstrings quite like Jackson Avery and April Kepner.

As they are a remarkably polarizing pair, many people were rooting for them as they went through a series of unfortunate events and extreme highs and lows – while others not so much.

Ever since these two got together, they’ve received their fair share of love as well as criticism. On the one hand, we have April, a Christian from humble beginnings who ends up struggling with her faith. And on the other, we have Jackson, the grandson of one of the most famous surgeons in the country, who grew up around wealth and privilege.

Initially, they started out as friends, which is what made their relationship so great in the viewers’ eyes and they ended up getting married. One of the main things that always stood out to most fans was that the pair had a lot of chemistry and love for each other.

Unfortunately, they experienced a lot of tragedy throughout the seasons that constantly overshadowed their love. It seemed as if the hurdles just kept on coming, one after the other. The challenge that impacted them the most was the death of their son, who passed right after birth. Apart from their other personal differences, the grief they both experienced was the main catalyst for the deterioration of their relationship.

Things got worse when April decided to serve as a trauma surgeon in the army, leaving Jackson alone with his grief. They tried to make it work time and again until they divorced just for April to get pregnant again and give birth to their daughter, who they eventually agreed to co-parent.

But that’s not all, because following all this, April nearly died in a car accident, got married to her ex, and also separated from him. However, season 18 revealed that April and Jackson got back together.

Ultimately, they got their happy ending which presumably was the desired outcome of their journey. So, one can assume all fans rejoiced, right? Well, not exactly.

Despite many fans holding out hope for them, the pair has also come under scrutiny. While this may be an unpopular opinion, some fans are convinced the two shouldn’t even be together. In fact, they believe that both of them are selfish, have major communication issues they haven’t resolved, and their views and core values are very different.

Some viewers just can’t seem to take their final reconciliation seriously after all the differences they weren’t able to settle and their incapacity to confront tragedy and difficulties together.