Meanwhile, newly single Will got to work “grafting” Lana Jenkins by the pool, but his hard work didn’t seem to pay off.

Later in the Beach Hut Will said: “[I’ve] got to do a lot of grafting, do a lot of talking and try to take in as much as possible.”

Ron, who is partnered up with Lana, confessed to the cameras newcomer Zara had “everything” and admitted his head was “swivelling”.

Love Island continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.