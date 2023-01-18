Meghan was met with ‘yawning silence’ after comment about royal

Spare chronicled the well-publicised fallout between himself and Meghan and the rest of the Royal Family. He particularly focused on the tensions between the Sussexes and the Waleses, revealing details about private conversations.

Harry claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales “stereotyped” Meghan, arguing their behaviour created a barrier between the two couples.

When Meghan and Harry’s relationship first became public, many saw the so-called “Fab Four” as the future of the monarchy.

The Duke has admitted that things got off to a promising start when he realised his brother and sister-in-law were fans of Meghan’s TV show Suits.

“I casually mentioned that there was … a new woman in my life. They surged forward. ‘Who is she?’” he writes. “She’s an actress. ‘Oh?’ She’s American. ‘Oh.’ On a show called Suits. Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said: ‘F**k off?’”