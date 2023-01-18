Categories
NCIS season 20 dealt ratings blow with near-record low

Meanwhile, fellow CBS shows The Neighbourhood and Bob Hearts Abishola also struggled this week.

The two sitcoms scored 5.1 million and 4.6 million, respectively, and both hit all-time demo lows after returning from the Christmas break.

Ratings in the millions are still nothing to be sniffed at, but it’s clear even the biggest networks like CBS face an uphill battle if they’re to compete with live sports and a growing list of streamers.

NCIS season 20 continues Mondays on CBS in the USA. Season 20 premieres on January 18, 2023, in the UK on Disney+.



