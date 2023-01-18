Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $326.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $526.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

