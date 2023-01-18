Netflix Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

+0.03%

inched 0.03% higher to $326.33 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-1.56%

falling 1.56% to 3,928.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.81%

falling 1.81% to 33,296.96. Netflix Inc. closed $200.31 short of its 52-week high ($526.64), which the company reached on January 20th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-0.54%

fell 0.54% to $135.21, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

-0.87%

fell 0.87% to $99.04, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

-1.69%

fell 1.69% to $38.28. Trading volume (7.8 M) remained 1.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 9.1 M.