Netflix’s ‘Damsel’ Gets A Release Date – Nerds and Beyond

As a part of Netflix’s 2023 film slate preview today, Netflix announced the release date for Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s Damsel. This action-adventure film will be premiering on Netflix this October 13th.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, of Stranger Things fame, in the titular role. Alongside Brown is a stellar cast, including Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Damsel will follow the story of Brown’s loyal maiden as she agrees to follow the storybook tale of marrying a handsome prince. Although slightly reluctant, she carries through with the plan after her father’s pressure. Soon she finds herself in a nightmare as it is revealed the royal family is not what they seem. They have enlisted her to be a ritual sacrifice to help pay a long-standing debt. This damsel comes face to face with a dragon, and with no prince coming to save her, must rely on her courage and skills to survive.

Damsel will stream on Netflix on October 13th. Make sure to follow Nerds & Beyond for any updates.

