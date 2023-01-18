Piers Morgan accuses Harry and Meghan of playing ‘victims’





Piers Morgan has hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not accepting Jeremy Clarkson’s apology after he wrote a controversial column about the couple. Mr Clarkson wrote a public apology on Instagram saying he was “mortified” when he realised the mistake he had made.

In his now-deleted column for The Sun, Mr Clarkson said he hated Meghan “on a cellular level” and was dreaming of the day that she was made to parade naked through every British town while crowds hurled excrement and chanted “shame”. His apology was not received well by the Sussexes. A spokesperson for the couple said Clarkson still has a “long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.” The statement added: “Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate.”

Earlier this week, Mr Morgan discussed the row on his TalkTV show ‘Uncensored’. The host hit out at Harry and Meghan for not accepting Mr Clarkson’s apology, branding them “perennial victims”. He said: “It doesn’t get more fulsome, frankly, than what he posted on Instagram. And coming from Clarkson who would probably rather shoot himself than be like that normally. “But it wasn’t enough for Harry and Meghan, and it took me back to when I was asked to apologise to Meghan Markle for doubting her word on Good Morning Britain. READ MORE: Clarkson’s apology gave Harry and Meghan ‘open goal’, expert claims

Variety spoke to sources who claim that Amazon will stop working with Mr Clarkson beyond the episodes of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm still to be aired. Mr Clarkson’s co-star James May has admitted this week that he is having a “difficult time” as the controversy surrounding Mr Clarkson continues. Taking to Twitter to share updates with fans, he said: “Thank you for all your birthday wishes/crap jokes/sod offs. It is very comforting at this difficult time.” Mr May then posted: “I have successfully applied for my over-60s bus and tube pass. Pretty impressive, old person using the internet, etc. etc.”

