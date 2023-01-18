Plans for popular hotel with links to The Beatles and Last Tango

Holdsworth House

Plans have been submitted to convert a barn into self-catering accommodation for a famous hotel.

Grade II* listed Holdsworth House, just outside of Queensbury, is well-known as a wedding and events venue and has received wider coverage from some links with the arts.

The hotel features in the BBC Drama Last Tango In Halifax and The Beatles stayed there after a concert at Bradford while on tour in 1964.

Now the hotel has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to convert Holdsworth House Farm Barn, Holdsworth Road, Holmfield, into self-catering to support the hotel.

The applicant believes the development will help to sustain the hotel, which itself preserves that building with a long-term sustainable use, helping conserve a heritage asset and boosting the area’s economy.

“The above benefits outweigh the less than substantial harm to the historic significance of the barn,” says a supporting statement by Mark Hide Associates.

The statement says planning and listed building consents were granted in 2014 to convert the barn and reconstruct some 20th century buildings for use as a wedding venue.

But work was halted before substantial works other than limited demolition of the later buildings and some internal works to the barn had been undertaken.

In 2020, an application was submitted to convert the buildings into a spa.

But these have now been withdrawn in favour of the new proposals for conversion into self-catering accommodation.

If the application is successful, the old barn will be divided into two units, both with a new first floor.

“The design has been carefully conceived to allow for the creation of the new use with the least amount of intervention to the historic fabric,” says the statement.

A new reclaimed natural stone two storey “barn-type” building will be built parallel with the existing barn, and a new linking building also built, reusing the existing 20th century south west wall of the existing barn, if the application is successful.

Parts of the barn, which dates to the 17th century, have been rebuilt over the years.