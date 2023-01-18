Prince Harry ‘looking for compassion’ from father King Charles

A relationship expert has claimed that Prince Harry is looking for “compassion” from King Charles following the release of his new memoir ‘Spare’. The Duke uses the book to air his grievances with the Royal Family, and also opened up about his deteriorating relationship with his father and brother Prince William.
Valon Asani says Harry and his family should “acknowledge” the hurt that has been caused on both sides if they are to repair the damage of the last few years.
She said: “When being faced with a broken family, often we say, ‘I don’t know where to start’ but what we actually mean is: ‘I’m scared to start’.
“After a family fallout, one of the hardest aspects to deal with is to accept the idea that the other party feels wronged in some way by your actions, even if they were not intended to cause hurt.
“However, acknowledging how the other party feels, whether you agree or not, can show empathy and understanding that can then lead to more effective communication to be built.”
Harry’s relationship with his father going forward could largely hinge on whether he attends the King’s coronation next May.
Nothing is confirmed yet, and while some experts believe the Duke of Sussex will attend, others fear he may not be permitted.
Ms Asani said: “It has been reported that Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited to King Charles III’s coronation in May, which is an olive branch from the family to the couple.
“The trauma that Prince Harry has recounted and shared with the world recently can manifest itself in many ways, and Prince Harry likely has feelings of abandonment from his family and is seeking some form of compassion and communication from them.
“The occasion of the coronation is cause for celebration as we celebrate the beginning of the King’s reign, and such a meaningful and happy occasion may be the perfect backdrop for reconciliation.”
This post is originally appeared on Express UK