Protico raises pre-seed investment & launches Web3 Lobby tool for

Protico, a market leader in the Web3 Chat space, successfully raised its pre-seed round last month and is excited to unveil its new product, the Web3 Lobby developer tool for business owners. This innovative chat widget allows enterprises and business owners to seamlessly integrate a Web3 social layer into their apps and websites within seconds.

As the 1st search result of “Web3 Chat” on Google, Protico has a proven track record of driving innovation in this space. Last year, the company released a chrome extension that enabled users to engage in Web3 Chat across various websites, resulting in over 300 webpages being used for Web3 Chat, including popular Web2 platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Gmail, and ChatGPT.

The team mentioned that the Web3 Lobby is the first step in their mission to make Web3 Chat more seamless and accessible for users, and bridge the Web2 and Web3 worlds to realize Web5 Commerce for brands and enterprises.

The chat widget enables business owners to easily add a Web3 Chat layer to their current products, allowing users to access the universal chatting interface across all apps with crypto wallets, thus building their Web5 Commerce strategy combining the Web2 and Web3 worlds. This new feature is like the popup chatting window seen in the movie “Ready Player One,” connecting all users all the time across different apps – that’s the level of connectivity and seamless communication that Protico’s Web3 Lobby aims to deliver for users and apps alike.

Recent research suggests that the next wave of Web3 adoption will primarily occur within the Web2 world. With a great start as the earliest mover in the space, recently, Protico closed a successful pre-seed round fundraising, with multiple influential Web2/Web3 backers such as Darwin Venture, Hsuan Lee (Co-founder of Blocto, a cross-chain crypto wallet invested by Mark Cuban), David Tseng (Co-founder of Lootex, a leading Gaming-NFT marketplace invested by The Sandbox), and Allen Chen (former listing & launchpad team of Binance). These investments have positioned Protico to continue driving innovation in the Web3 Chat and Web3 Lobby spaces and solidify its market-leading position.

The Protico team stated that the funding round ensures the team’s ability to continue to drive innovation in the Web3 Chat and Web3 Lobby spaces and solidify their market-leading position internationally. The team also plans to release more new features and related infrastructure for Web3 Lobby and Web3 Chat to increase overall market adoption. In 2023, the team plans to make “Web3 Chat” more user-friendly, seamless, and accessible for users and enterprises, and become the leading builder of Web5 CRM/Commerce which connects the Web2 and Web3 worlds perfectly.