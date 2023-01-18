‘Quicker and easier’ method to save for retirement

Most people will want to make sure they have as much money as possible for retirement . Leaving the workforce means departing from a regular salary or wages which could be unsettling in terms of finances.

Therefore, apart from the safety net of a state pension, many people will be saving into their own workplace or private arrangement to help them.

Often considered the key advantage of saving into a pension, tax benefits can make a real difference.

For most pension arrangements, this will be tax relief, described as a “hidden hero” for savers.

When paying into a pension, some of the money that would’ve gone to the Government as tax instead goes towards a person’s savings.

READ MORE: State pension triple lock to offer ‘little light’ amid high inflation