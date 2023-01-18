Rebel Moon: Release date, cast and plot for Zack Snyder

Divisive director Zack Synder has enjoyed a very fruitful relationship with Netflix in the last few years, with his zombie heist flick Army of the Dead receiving some warm reviews and spawning a new franchise after it landed on the streamer in 2021.

And this year, Snyder has teamed up with the platform once again for a brand new project – an epic space opera titled Rebel Moon which he co-wrote with his Army of the Dead collaborator Shay Hatten and Atomic Blonde writer Kurt Johnstad.