Categories
Showbiz

SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz speaks out on ‘humbling’ season 7

SEAL Team's David Boreanaz speaks out on 'humbling' season 7


“I don’t know if coming clean is gonna change anything, but hell, if it saves the next guy, then maybe I’ll be a different kind of hero. Like my brother, Clay Spenser.”

The chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, Tanya Giles released a statement about the season seven renewal.

It read: “We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season.

“The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers”.

SEAL Team seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Paramount+



This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Avatar

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.