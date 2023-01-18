SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz speaks out on ‘humbling’ season 7

“I don’t know if coming clean is gonna change anything, but hell, if it saves the next guy, then maybe I’ll be a different kind of hero. Like my brother, Clay Spenser.”

The chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, Tanya Giles released a statement about the season seven renewal.

It read: “We look forward to bringing SEAL Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season.

“The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers”.

SEAL Team seasons 1-6 are available to stream on Paramount+