Selena Gomez & Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Relationship Confirmed!

It was just yesterday when we informed you about a new possible match in Hollywood. Yes, we’re talking about Selena Gomez and her linkup with Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart. Looks like the rumours were indeed true as the lovebirds have been spotted on a bowling date. And one thing that they couldn’t stop, was smiling! Scroll below for the scoop.

Given the massive fan base Sel enjoys, it is obvious that the actress gets linked to every man that she’s spotted with. There were strong rumours that she might be dating BFF Nicola Peltz’s brother Brad Peltz but looks like she already gave her heart to Drew!

In all new photos exclusively attained by Pagesix, Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart could be seen on a bowling date at The Gutter, a New York City bowling alley. The Only Murders In The Building actress donned a black sweatshirt and paired it up with matching sweatpants. Her beau, on the other hand, was wearing a long-sleeved camo shirt and dark pants.

An eyewitness also informed the development that Drew Taggart and Selena Gomez were “making out like teenagers” as they enjoyed some alone time. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph,” adds the source.

Well, clearly Selena’s heart wants what it wants! Take a look at the viral pictures below:

See first photos of new couple Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart on bowling date https://t.co/DyIH72qXkQ pic.twitter.com/JhWHgyf7ME — Page Six (@PageSix) January 18, 2023

On the professional front, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle and announced Season 3 of Only Murders In The Building alongside co-starts Steve Martin and Martin Short. Meryl Streep is also joining the cast.

