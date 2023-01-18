Stephen Curry Has an Unknown Relationship With Female NCAA Star

Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has had one of the most illustrious careers in the NBA and a female NCAA star might have played a huge role in his success. Curry’s rise to stardom hasn’t been easy. Adapting to the league during his initial days in the league and transitioning from college was challenging. All he needed was to put in the hard work and believe. Interestingly, he did get some motivation which instilled the confidence he so desperately needed.

He received it from a very unlikely source. NCAA star Cameron Brink touted to be the next big thing in the WNBA, motivated Steph to believe in himself, and from then on, there was no stopping Steph.

Stephen Curry once received words of motivation from a female NCAA star

It is not only the hard work and the skills which are essential to perform in games. Players also need to have the motivation and the drive to push themselves harder. Safe to say, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry got that drive at the right moment of his career.

Golden State Warriors head coach Don Nelson instructs Stephen Curry (30) during their preseason game against the New Orleans Hornets on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2009 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. Warriors defeat the Hornets 126-92. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

21-year-old NCAA sensation Cameron Brink, while she was only 8 years old, had a little chat with Curry. She told him that if he believed in himself, he could be somebody.

The then-21-year-old Curry was new to the league and adapting wasn’t an easy job. Having taken Brink’s words very seriously, he quickly turned things around.

The 6-foot-4 inches tall prospect happens to be the goddaughter of Sonya Curry which makes her somewhat of a godsister for the former MVP.

Interestingly, Brink wasn’t interested in basketball then. She picked up the game a couple of years later and Curry definitely had some part to play in that.

Brink shines as her team beats UCLA

Cameron Brink, representing Stanford University was all guns blazing against UCLA recently. She entered the game second in the nation in terms of blocked shots.

She bagged 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 blocks which ultimately helped her team get past UCLA Women. Stanford won the game 72-59 with a brilliant fourth-quarter display from the team. Standford Women take on USC Women in their next matchup after this crucial victory.

