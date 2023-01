Kazakh Elena Rybakina, the No 22 seed, reached the third round of the Australian Open by winning against Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-2, 6-1 at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

Rybakina, ranked No 25, will play the winner of the match between Czech Karolina Muchova and American Danielle Collins, the No 13 seed, next.

In the previous round, the Kazakh beat Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto (7-5, 6-3).

Juvan, ranked No 104, defeated French qualifier Selena Janicijevic (7-5, 6-1) in the previous round.

Melbourne (Grand Slam), other second-round results (Melbourne Park, hard, USD 24.297.942, most recent results first):