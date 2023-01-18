The Crown transforms London into Chicago for season 6

Filming for the highly anticipated final season of The Crown began last September and is currently still ongoing in London. As millions of Netflix subscribers await the first look at season six, commuters were treated to a surprising sight on Wednesday when Canary Wharf was transformed into the US city of Chicago to film some key scenes.

The London financial district was adorned with signs, vehicles and a Chicago police officer this week for filming of The Crown.

In the sixth season of the popular royal drama, Canary Wharf will take the place of the Windy City as the series hits the turn of the century.

Snaps of the roads around Canada Square revealed a police car, a Chicago coach bus and a hot dog stand will feature in the series.

A Chicago Transport System sign confirmed the scenes would be taking place around Michigan Avenue and Ida B Wells Drive.

