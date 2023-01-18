Top 10 Challenges for Web2 Developers Entering Web3

While you may design a Web2 app for mobile or desktop users the user’s access to the project will be the same, regardless of how it is formatted. In the current stage of Web3, however, projects need to decide which blockchain best works for a project and build from there. With a wide range of public, smart contract-enabled blockchains on the market today, Web3 developers should understand their differences and think about how to best bring a project to a wider audience. Whether it’s building for Ethereum, EVM-compatible, or non-EVM blockchains, understanding and planning for interoperability can help develop a Web3 mindset for a more open and connected internet.