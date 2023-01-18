Tourists Vote This Florida City As The Most Disappointing City In

Before you travel, you spend time planning and organizing the best ways to maximize your vacation time. And budget. Unfortunately, things don’t always go as planned. And some places just don’t live up to the hype. And the Florida city that’s most likely to let you down? Orlando.

The disappointment lies in what is being called “Paris Syndrome”. Paris is a city notorious for not living up to the hype. As Radicalstorage puts it, “When we visit a city and it simply does not live up to the image we have created in our head it can be upsetting. For some, this feeling can cause very real physical and mental pain and discomfort, called Paris syndrome. ” People have an unrealistic image of what they expect Paris to be like. The same is true for Orlando.

In this study, Radicalstorage analyzed more than 826,000 TripAdvisor reviews from 100 of the most visited cities in the world. So we’re basically just looking to see which city people complain about the most. Orlando had the largest proportion of people complaining that their visit did not meet expectations. Additionally, Orlando had the highest percentage of reviews where tourists felt ‘ripped off’ and also the most comments of ‘rude’ people. Even ruder than New York.

This is a Worldwide study.

The Florida city of Orlando is the only city in the United States to crack the ‘Top 10 Underwhelming Tourist Cities”. Almost 1 in 5 TripAdvisor reviews for Orlando in 2022 leaned negative. Some of the more common complaints include the crowds and the recent increases in admission prices. There’s the key right there. The high admission prices at the theme parks. Taking your family to an Orlando park is incredibly expensive. And when things are less than perfect, you tend to feel let down. Add in, or course, people love to go on the internet and complain. So what other cities in the world are most likely to feel you wanting?